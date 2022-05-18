The Waterfront Playhouse has opened the David Mamet comedy “A Life in the Theatre.”
One of Mamet’s earliest and gentlest plays, “A Life in the Theatre” portrays the changing relationship of John and Robert, two actors — one older and experienced, the other a young up-and-comer — working together in a repertory company.
Robert, the older man, feels he has a great deal to teach John, and, as they work together in a series of shows, he passes on his wisdom. John, the novice, hangs on Robert’s every word at first, knowing that he has a lot to learn about the theatre.
As time goes on, however, Robert becomes resentful of John’s success, and John, ever more confident, tires of Robert’s cliché advice. This sardonic love letter to theatre follows the shifting power balance between two actors as they engage in backstage banter and play parodic scenes from rep warhorses: a sub-Chekhovian comedy, a shipwreck melodrama, and a revolutionary epic, satirizing a vanished world.
Mamet’s play examines our changing roles in life through the metaphor of the theatre’s never-ending demand for new roles. The production will star John McDonald and Mathias Maloff.
The show is directed by Waterfront Artistic Director Tom Thayer, with set design by Michael Boyer, lighting design by Kris Hodge and stage managed by Trish Manley with Andrew Theede assisting this production.
The show will run Wednesday through Saturdays through Saturday, May 21. The Waterfront Playhouse is located at 407 Wall St.