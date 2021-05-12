Islamorada audiences can rock to the sounds of musicians influenced by everything from Latin funk and electric fusion to Cuban and Jamaican rhythms during the annual Afro Roots Fest.
The celebration of world music enlivens Islamorada’s music scene Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30.
Music and culture are on tap for Upper Keys audiences during Memorial Day weekend, with performances starting at 6 p.m. at the Florida Keys Brewing Co., located at 81611 Old Highway in Islamorada.
Saturday’s schedule at the popular brewery features Electric Piquete, a critically acclaimed Latin funk band known for its innovative originals and interpretations drawing on Afro-Caribbean, jazz and rock influences. An eagerly anticipated performance by the post-blues hybrid group JUke is to round out the evening.
The following night, music lovers can enjoy the danceable “Afrogalactic Tropidelic” funk of the Nag Champayons as well as the hard-hitting “post-nuclear” fusion of Electric Kif.
Afro Roots Fest is staged by Community Arts and Culture, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing understanding through the cultivation, preservation and presentation of cultural music and arts programs and experiences. Coronavirus safety protocols, including mandatory masking and social distancing, are to be followed throughout the festival.
For festival information, visit http://www.communityartsandculture.org/afrorootsevents