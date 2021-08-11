BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • R.B. Tolar - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Jonathan Williams - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy and friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • SkankyTing: Cayman Smith-Martin, Turner Harrison - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Joe Marcinek, Steve Molitz - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Claire Finley, Myles Mancuso - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Robert Albury - 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • The Coalmen - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Rolando Rojas - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Dan Harvey - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Scott & Shawn - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Andy Westcott Bank - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Rolando Rojas - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RICK’S

  • Alfonse - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday 
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Homebred Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Klass Kings - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LeMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Karri Daley - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • KC Johns - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday; with band 9 p.m. Tuesday
  • Trenton Chandler - 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancusco & Band - 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • Michael Naughton - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 p.m. Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sunday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday

VIRGILIO’S

  • Michael Festa Band - 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday