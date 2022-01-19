The Red Barn Theatre is nearing the end of its production of “Cats Talk Back,” a mock-docu-comedy in which several actors who supposedly spent a good part of their lives performing in one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals reminisce about their experiences as felines on stage.
The season-starting show, which opened Red Barn’s 42nd season, runs through Saturday, Jan. 29.
The critically-acclaimed show by New York’s playwright, Bess Wohl, will be presented outdoors under the stars in the Red Barn’s courtyard. All curtains are at 8 pm.
The magic of the play’s unique concept — a talk-back session with several former cast members of “Cats,” one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history — lies in its realism. That realism is effected through the panel discussion’s moderator, a respected member of the theatrical community … in this case, Murphy Davis, one of Key West’s theater directors. The use of Davis as the facilitator of the on-stage discussion blurs the lines of fiction and reality. Are these really “Cats” actors, or actors playing those actors?
The panelists are ostensibly all former members of the “Cats” production, which ran for 18 years and 7,845 performances. But during the play, we learn that the musical’s success was not always these actors’ success. There’s Monique, who survived the full 18 years but had her dancing career stalled because of it. There’s Bonnie, whose hunger for approval was squashed when the show closed right after she joined the cast. There’s Steven, an actor’s actor, and Hector, the quintessential egocentric, boastful actor who still manages to be charismatic.
“Cats Talk Back” never lets the audience know for sure what they’re watching. As the evening progresses, there are moments of human connection and expressed friendship, but also moments that indicate cast in-fighting and tensions. And then suddenly one or more of the “cats” will break into acapella renditions of “Cats” songs, trying once again to find their inner jellicle cat.
“Cats Talk Back” stars Michael Mulligan, Marjorie Paul Shook, Nicole Nurenburg, Rhett Kalman and Davis. It is directed by the Red Barn’s Artistic Director, Joy Hawkins.
And the season continues through the winter into the spring.
“Quarantine for Two” will open Tuesday, Feb. 15, the South Florida premiere of Hy Conrad’s new play, about the trials and tribulations of a pandemic quarantine, mixing comedy, intrigue, murder and a neck-bending twist. The play will be performed until Saturday, March 12.
On Tuesday, March 22, the Red Barn will open “Hurricane Diane,” an unconventional new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George, where the Greek god Dionysus returns to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. The show will close on Saturday, April 16.
“How To Eat Like a Child and Other Lessons in Not Being Grown Up,” will close the season with a run from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The show, based on a book by Nora Ephron, features young actors and is a hilarious romp through the joys and sorrows of being a child.
The facility has been certified as a Covid Compliant Theater and will be cleaned and disinfected before each performance.
The Red Barn Theatre is located at 319 Duval St.
For tickets and information, visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com, email info@redbarntheatre.com or call the box office at 305-296-9911.