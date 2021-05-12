John Wells, Tom Murtha and Paul Cotton almost met way back in the 1970s. It was in the Baltimore Civic Center, where Wells and Murtha were part of the opening act for Cotton’s headliner, the seminal California country rock band, Poco. But as is usually the case with big-time concerts, the openers didn’t mix with the headliners.
Flash forward several decades to a couple of years ago, when Wells unexpectedly ran into Cotton at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West and reminded him of that gig in Baltimore. The two guitarists started reminiscing and talking music, and the next thing you know, they’re calling bassist Murtha, drummer Gary McDonald and harmonica player George Halloran to get together just to jam and make some music.
And that’s usually how the great groups happen. This one became one of Key West’s most popular amalgams, the Made In Key West Band — also lovingly known as the Conchs and Cowboys — who will be back in the saddle again when the Red Barn Theatre will offer a free streaming version of their 2016 concert.
The show debuted on Saturday, May 1, for an indefinite, open-ended run. Those interested in a musical evening can find it on the theater’s website, http://www.redbarntheatre.com.
“Paul Cotton had not really done a lot of this kind of thing — a musical concert in a theatrical setting,“ Wells said. “He was used to the arenas or small music clubs like the Troubador. But it sounded so good, he was willing to give it a try.”
Both Cotton and the audiences loved the experience. Last year’s shows at the Red Barn were sellouts, with all enjoying the eclectic mix of songs and stories. Wells anticipates this year’s shows will have the same result.
“We do vocals you don’t hear very often,” Wells said, “and songs that we love. Some have Key West associations, some are arrangements that I heard that are so different from what you normally hear. And we do a few of Paul’s Poco tunes too.”
The intriguing part of a Conchs and Cowboys show is the theatricality of it, Wells said, which comes from the way they weave the stories of the songs into the show.
“It’s not just a band playing music,” he said. “It’s a whole experience. It’s really improvisational and in the moment, so each night’s show will be a little different. I’ve never done anything like it. It really just flies. The thing I’m most appreciative of are the people who say they really like the songs and stories we do. We have a lot of fun.”
Viewing the show is free, but donation to the theater are welcome by visiting the “Support Us” page of the website.