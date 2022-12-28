'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' opens Red Barn season

Jessica Miano Kruel and Cody Borah star in ‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise’ at the Red Barn Theatre.

 Photo by Roberta DePiero

In the 21st Century’s fast-paced digital culture, the personal letter, handwritten on fine stationery from one person to another, has all but disappeared — become a lost art few seldom indulge in anymore. Emails, texts, Tweets, Instagrams, connection apps — these are the main means of communication between people in a world increasingly dominated by the code of a metaverse we no longer actually touch.

Perhaps this was on the mind of playwright Ken Ludwig when he sat down last year to pen his Helen Hayes Award Winning play, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” Because the heart of the play is about just that — personal, handwritten letters that passed between a World War II Army doctor and a Broadway starlet working at the Stage Door Canteen in New York during the war. And they’re not just any letters — these were epistles that formed the joyous, heartwarming story of Ludwig’s parents’ long-distance courtship and eventual marriage.