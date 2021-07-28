Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Ericson Holt lived in several places throughout central Virginia. His mother, Dr. A.H. Holt, was a writer and a source of artistic inspiration. She started writing a couple of songs to protest a prison project in the historical Green Springs area. Around the same time, she purchased a piano and that’s what got Ericson started on his music career.
Key West seems to be attracting a large cadre of Virginia ex-pats ,including Joel Nelson, Bubba Lownotes and Bill Blue. Ericson met Bill Blue while on the same music circuit years ago. They would always say hello but, at first, Ericson didn’t get to know Bill because he always looked “angry.” He said, “Once I started to talk to Bill, I found out he was one of the nicest and funniest persons I know.”
Ericson played in blues bands throughout the East Coast, then moved to Nashville around 1994. He learned the country music business and started writing a lot of songs. Charlie Bauer, manager of Hog’s Breath at the time, (now owner of Smokin’ Tuna), kept bringing people down from Nashville. Ericson said there is a well-worn path between Nashville and Key West. A two-week stint at the Hog’s Breath was a great gig for a Nashville songwriter to try new music and finish songs. The very agreeable Key West weather always helped, he said. He spent a good deal of time on that path and moved to Key West in 2010.
To Ericson, there is a sense of community in Key West. He said, “You can learn who people are here, you can know them in a way that you just can’t in a town with 1.5 million people, like Nashville. You combine that with a town with so much history like Key West, and it’s just magic. I celebrate people expressing themselves — it’s Key West’s strong suit.”
There is an amazing variety of people, and as a musician, you hope it influences you: “If you want to be interesting, be around interesting people.” As a songwriter, Ericson said he feels a special energy and creativity in Key West. He has made more discoveries in his music and ways of expressing himself. Ericson frames his music with characters and emotion, a sense of place/history, a dash of humility and a clear subtle distinctive style.
His first album, “Blue Side,” was released in 2005. He always had to juggle his time and career to be able to do a tour with well-known musicians. His album was doing well, and he quickly realized he needed to devote himself to being successful. Key West has allowed him the time to devote to his music and his songwriting.
Ericson released “Broken Beauty” in 2016, a collection of blues originals like “Buy Me A Drink”, “Life of the Party” and the eclectic title song, “Broken Beauty.” His latest work, “99 Degrees,” may be his best to date, accoriding to many listeners. The title song explains a lot about Ericson and a bit of Key West. This collection includes the beautiful piece “Have Mercy” plus a song he’s been working on for more than seven years and had attempted to record at least twice before, “Walkin’ On Bourbon Street.”
Ericson has been producing the Sunday Ramble at the Key West Theater for several years and loves to showcase his fellow Key West songwriters. He tries to spend as much time as possible out at Fort Zachary Taylor Park swimming — the salt water helps condition his voice. After a swim, he walks up to the beach, and there’s usually a couple of guys near the picnic tables with guitars. At first, he didn’t know anyone, now Ericson knows everyone by name.