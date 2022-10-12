The Waterfront Playhouse will open its season on Thursday, Oct. 20, with Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”
Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected. This madcap love story, with an erupting volcano, tap dancing zombies and Buffett classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and “Son of Sailor” will fill the air on Mallory Square. The show will also feature a margarita bar onstage during intermission.
The show will preview on at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a grand opening on Thursday, including an after party in the garden opposite the theater. Audience members can visit with the cast accompanied by the Caribbean music of the steel drums.
Performances continue through Saturday, Nov. 12, playing at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Oct. 29. (There will be no evening performance on the 29.)
The cast will feature Jordan Thomas Burnett, Jillian Todd, Tyler Gallaher, Allyson McCormick, Olivia White, Ray West, Mathias Maloff, Ervin Tumm, Sarah McKinney, Andie Rose, John Swann, Barbara Mundy and Iain.
The show is directed by Tom Thayer and designed by Michael Boyer, with choreography by Carolyn Cooper, lighting by Kim Hansen, musical direction by Roberta Jacyshyn, and is stage managed by Andrew Theede.