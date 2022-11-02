ecape

 Photo provided

The Waterfront Playhouse has opened its season with Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected. This madcap love story, with an erupting volcano, tap dancing zombies and Buffett classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and “Son of Sailor” will fill the air on Mallory Square. The show will also feature a margarita bar onstage during intermission.