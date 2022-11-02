The Waterfront Playhouse has opened its season with Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”
Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected. This madcap love story, with an erupting volcano, tap dancing zombies and Buffett classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and “Son of Sailor” will fill the air on Mallory Square. The show will also feature a margarita bar onstage during intermission.
Performances continue through Saturday, Nov. 12, playing at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The casts feature Jordan Thomas Burnett, Jillian Todd, Tyler Gallaher, Allyson McCormick, Olivia White, Ray West, Mathias Maloff, Ervin Tumm, Sarah McKinney, Andie Rose, John Swann, Barbara Mundy and Iain.
The show is directed by Tom Thayer and designed by Michael Boyer, with choreography by Carolyn Cooper, lighting by Kim Hansen, musical direction by Roberta Jacyshyn, and is stage-managed by Andrew Theede.
“Escape to Margaritaville” was first performed in 2017, featuring Jimmy Buffett songs and a plot revolving around a part-time bartender and singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. It premiered on Broadway in February 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Theatre and a national tour launched in 2019.