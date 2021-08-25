After a very unwelcome year’s break, the Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest has returned. The thematic is “World Travelers & World Wonders,” but neither luggage nor passport is required. Just bring a camera as the 2021 candidates for King and Queen make their debut.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, the evening’s party will be the official reveal of who in the Keys community is determined to become Fantasy Fest royalty, at Ocean Key Resort, 0 Duval St.
With the surf as their soundtrack and a South Florida violet sky as their backdrop, reigning Queen Karen Frank Noll and King Ryan Acker will preside, as AH Board President Christopher Elwell will offer other introductions.
But first comes the kick-off song-and-dance, produced by Nadene Grossman Orr, Fantasy Fest Queen 2003, and her team from We’ve Got The Keys, who also now oversee Fantasy Fest itself.
“We never know quite what to expect when our candidates take the stage,” Elwell said.
What follows the kick-off is a series of frenzied, frisky, feisty and always fabulous series of fundraising events Keys-wide, all innovated by the candidates and the corps of volunteers they’ve assembled, to raise the most money and ascend to the Coronation throne at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront on Friday, Oct. 22.
Individual tickets or table reservations are already available for the evening at https://ahi.ticketleap.com/2021-royal-coronation-ball/
Those events, always subject to change due to weather and venue, will be accessible at http://www.AHMonroe.org, various Facebook platforms, individual websites, YouTube and via social media outlets.
Special events of benefit to all those competing include the weekly “Aqua Idol” competition at Aqua nightclub, 711 Duval, commencing Tuesday, Aug. 31, through Oct.19.
There is a major amendment to this year’s edition: Due to the popular inclusion of other local nonprofits in the 2020 ‘Community Wins!’ campaign, total proceeds from ‘Aqua Idol’ will equally benefit The Sister Season Fund, Wesley House Family Services, Florida Keys SPCA, MARC and AH.
The always popular Sunday Bingo upstairs at the 801 Bourbon Bar, hosted by QMitch and and equally rewarding all candidates from Sunday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 17.
“We have four wonderful and ‘well-traveled’ individuals this year,” AH Executive Director Scott Pridgen said. “Each is as colorful as they are courageous and each has a unique story to tell the public about our mission of health and housing for everyone in the Keys. As our ambassadors, each candidate can alter the path of someone’s life: help avoid an HIV diagnosis, initiate conversations about prescribed prevention and how our housing initiatives continue to expand.”
As an agency devoted to Health + Housing, safety is a top priority for AH of Monroe County. Cooperation and respect for one another is asked during the Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest 2021.
• Please get vaccinated.
• Wear a mask.
• Stay home if you feel sick or if you believe you’ve been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.