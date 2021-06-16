Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021.
Bestowing a crown upon a Key West resident to become king or queen of Fantasy Fest is an annual fundraising event benefiting AH Monroe, a local non-profit agency, and has raised nearly $5 million dollars since its inception.
A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St.
The official campaign kickoff will be Friday, Aug. 27, where the candidates will make their first public appearance and begin raising money for AH Monroe.
A wildly varied array of events held over eight weeks are individually staged by candidates, as well as all-candidate events that unite the campaigns, including a spin on the “American Idol” singing competition, a randy and raucous Sunday Bingo, an October Red Shirt Run, mixers at familiar island venues and a retrospective of royalty past and present, plus mixers and auctions.
The Royal Court, their support staff and other key agency supporters all appear prominently in the Saturday evening Duval Street parade on a float designed specifically to highlight their financial achievement.
The Royal Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront, where the candidates who raise the most money for AH Monroe will be crowned.
For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.