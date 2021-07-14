A taste bud-tempting way to spend a summertime weekend with the family in the Florida Keys will premiere Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at the inaugural Florida Keys BrewBQ festival in Marathon.
Staged at the open-air Marathon Community Park, Mile Marker 49, the all-new barbecue and craft beer festival features two days of barbecue goodness, live music, games for kids, retail vendors, a boat show and more.
Attendees won’t want to miss tasting the latest lagers, hard ciders and hoppy beers featured by the island chain’s own craft brewers Florida Keys Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Co., the Waterfront Brewery and Southernmost Homebrew Club among others. Tasting tickets will be available for purchase.
Live musical performances are planned for both days. Highlights include legendary hits from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s performed by South Florida’s The Rock Show band, and singer/songwriter Bridgette Tatum, whose hit “She’s Country” was recorded and released by platinum-selling country star Jason Aldean.
The flavorful weekend also includes an amateur barbecue competition with pit masters vying for top honors from judges in two categories — pulled pork and brisket — held Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Grillers will compete for the Top Winner and Best Overall titles.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 per person each day; children younger than 12 are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Designed for couples’ weekend fun, VIP tickets are available for $50 each and include four event admission tickets, four drink tickets and two festival beer mugs.
For event information, visit http://www.keysbrewbq.com.