For nearly 200 years, Key West’s cuisine has been based around the bounty of the sea. Seafood lovers can feast on fresh local lobster, finfish, shrimp, stone crab claws and more — and salute the hardy fishermen who spend their careers harvesting it — during the Florida Keys Seafood Festival set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16.
The festival is set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Key West’s Bayview Park, located at Truman Avenue and Jose Marti Drive.
Presented by the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, the family-friendly gathering was conceived to showcase regional seafood and generate awareness about the history and significance of the Keys’ commercial fishing industry.
Attendees can purchase and savor offerings that typically include grilled Florida spiny lobster, fried fish baskets or platters, stone crab claws, smoked fish dip, peel-and-eat Key West pink shrimp and more — all caught, prepared and served by Keys commercial fishermen and their families.
The menu also includes favorite dishes such as conch chowder, ceviche and fritters as well as traditional flan and Key lime pie. Soft drinks, beer, wine and other libations are to be available for purchase as well.
In addition to the sumptuous seafood, attendees can expect nonstop entertainment by regional musicians and bands, arts and crafts booths showcasing handcrafted wares, raffles and Keys conservation organizations displaying education and marine life exhibits.
Admission is $10 per adult, good for both days, and includes entry in a raffle for $250 worth of seafood. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, its sustainable fisheries management efforts and scholarships for college-bound students from Key Largo to Key West.