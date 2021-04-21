Fans and friends of the Conch Republic can continue to celebrate the offbeat “nation’s” 39th birthday through Sunday, April 25, in Key West, experiencing activities that range from a pirate adventure and wine tastings to a sunset boat parade featuring floating Tikis, historic schooners and luxury catamarans.
The 39th annual Conch Republic Independence Celebration commemorates the Florida Keys’ symbolic secession from the United States — an act inspired by the 1982 establishment of a U.S. Border Patrol blockade that virtually stopped traffic on the only road connecting the Keys to mainland Florida.
In protest, local officials proclaimed the island chain the independent Conch Republic. They then declared “war” on the mother country, carried it out by pelting a U.S. Naval officer with stale Cuban bread, immediately surrendered and requested $1 billion in foreign aid.
Today the republic, whose motto is We Seceded Where Others Failed, is recognized around the world as the Keys’ irreverent alter ego.
The 2021 festival began Friday, April 16, with a ceremonial breakfast and the raising of the colors at Key West’s landmark Mallory Square.
Festival organizers are upholding coronavirus safety protocols throughout, including mandatory masking and social distancing.
Among the remaining scheduled Conch Republic events are a tour on the historic USCGC Ingham, a floating maritime museum; sailing excursions and other adventures in the clear waters surrounding Key West; a fun and funky “wearable art” fundraising fashion show with categories for both couture and costumes; a traditional shrimp boil in the Key West Historic Seaport; an artisan market and an “Art of Wine” gallery stroll; the Conch Republic Boat Parade and Admiral’s Viewing Party at Sunset Pier at Ocean Key, 0 Duval St.; musical celebrations at various locations, including Smokin’ Tuna and The Gardens Hotel; and a gourmet dinner and absinthe tasting, set on the grounds of Key West’s Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, commemorating Hemingway’s fondness for the unusual libation.
These scheduled events could change or be postponed at any time due to COVID-19; visit https://conchrepublic.com/ for the most up-to-date schedule of events.
The festival concludes Sunday, April 25, after an open-air jazz performance and a sailing race that recalls the Florida Keys’ seafaring heritage.