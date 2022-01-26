The Studios of Key West will introduce a new spin on their Old Town New Folk series by offering open-air rooftop concerts atop Hugh’s View, a terrace with views of Key West, in addition to indoor concerts.
“We’re bringing half a dozen of America’s most exciting singer-songwriters to the island this season,” said Jay Scott, Development Director of The Studios. “Great music, fantastic stories and more than a few laughs along the way. What more could you ask for?”
Susan Werner plays the Helmerich Theater stage on Friday, Feb. 4, and Hugh’s View on Sunday, Feb. 6. Werner composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. All Music Guide says, “Werner is in such complete command of her gifts that it’s almost scary.”
“With our New Folk series, The Studios creates a space where audiences can get up close and personal with musicians,” continued Scott. “Now with a rooftop terrace high above Key West, there’s just no other place like it to hear live music.”
Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier performs Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13. Gauthier, whose songs have been covered by Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kathy Mattea and Jimmy Buffett, will also spend a month as an Artist-in-Residence at The Studios, where she’ll be writing and creating new songs.
The music season continues with promising young talent on the scene, including Dead Horses, a modern Americana band with soulful roots, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and Ellis Delaney, who’s known for her voice and thoughtful lyrics on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.
Closing out the season will be Dom Flemons on Wednesday and Thursday, May 11-12. A founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, two-time Emmy-nominee Flemons has a repertoire covering over 100 years of early American popular music. He plays everything from banjo and harmonica to fife and rhythm bones.
The Studios of Key West is located at 533 Eaton St.