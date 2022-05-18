Fringe Theater has announced the return of Lillian Baxter to the Little Room Jazz Club, Wednesday through Saturday, June 1-4.
The all-new “A Fabulous Evening with Lillian Baxter” stars John Vessels and Jay Schwandt. Musical theater meets cabaret when these two perform their spectacular one-woman show.
“Our Key West audience fell in love with Lillian, when we first introduced her in 2016,” says Fringe Managing Artistic Director Rebecca Tomlinson. “I think it was a combination of her knock-out voice and upbeat approach to life’s little foibles. So we keeping asking John and Jay to write new shows for us, so we can keep bringing her back!”
This year’s show is a one-woman musical Pride parade of show tunes, gay anthems and disco. Everything will be coming up rainbows in this all-welcome celebration of the nightlife, the love life and the occasional stay at the YMCA.
But wait, just who is this Lillian Baxter?
Lillian is a fictional character created by actor and writer John Vessels. “She was almost huge in the 1960s. Her voice took her places that her looks, perhaps, could not,” John jokes, but then he clarifies. “Lillian isn’t a drag act, beyond the obvious fact that I’m wearing a frock or two. Lillian is a fully realized human being living in a comedy format.”
“Lillian never gives up,” explains Jay Schwandt, the show’s pianist and musical arranger. “She might mope, but she always picks herself up and carries on!”
Jay and John both came to theater by way of music. Jay’s degrees are in music composition, and John’s degree is in opera. On the rare occasion when John is not performing professionally, he teaches voice and acting in Indianapolis, and Jay is an Associate Professor of Musical Theater at Ball State University.
Critics rave: “John Vessels has a masterful level of vocal control which he pairs with a pitch perfect portrayal of Lillian as a super star that never was. And Jay Schwandt shines with his impressive piano skills and arrangements.”
“A Fabulous Evening with Lillian Baxter” is performed at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St. and doors open at 6 p.m.