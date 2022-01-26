Fringe Theater will continue its season at the Key West Armory with August Wilson’s “How I Learned What I Learned,” which will have a brief run from Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 8-12.
In his one-man show, August Wilson (Richard Quint) takes us on a journey through his days as a struggling young poet in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
His stories look at his first jobs, a stint in jail, the support of his lifelong friends, and his encounters with racism, music and love.
“How I Learned What I Learned” is a heartfelt theatrical memoir — charting one man’s journey of self-discovery through adversity.
Next up for Fringe will be “Looped,” which will be staged from Tuesday, March 15, through Saturday, March 26.
Based on an actual 1965 recording session in which an intoxicated Tallulah Bankhead (Glenda Donovan) required eight hours to dub a single line from her final movie, “Die! Die! My Darling!” while antagonizing the film editor assigned to the job.
On Thursday, March 31, Short Stories by Tennessee Williams will be presented.
“Conch Republic — The Musical” will be presented during Conch Republic Independence Days, Tuesday through Saturday, April 19-24.
“More Key West Characters” will complete the season and be staged from Wednesday through Saturday, May 18-21.