Fringe offers 'Looped'

Fringe Theater will continue its season at the Key West Armory with “Looped,” which will be staged through Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
“Looped” was inspired by an actual 1965 recording session in which an intoxicated Tallulah Bankhead required eight hours to dub a single line from her final movie “Die! Die! My Darling!” From that premise, playwright Matthew Lombardo created his moving and funny play that pits the cantankerous stage and screen star against the film editor assigned to the job of getting that single line recorded and looped into the film.
Who is Tallulah Bankhead?
She won critical acclaim for her role in Lillian Hellman’s stage play “Little Foxes” in 1939 and in Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “Lifeboat in 1944. But by 1957, Tallulah was mostly playing guest roles as herself on television shows like the Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1957).
“It is well worth the google search to find Tallulah’s appearance on the Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. The episode is called “The Celebrity Next Door.” Her comic timing is impeccable, and she is more than willing to poke fun at the persona of Tallulah Bankhead,” says Rebecca Tomlinson, Fringe Theater’s Managing Artistic Director and director of “Looped.” That persona included drinking, drugging, sexing and exhibitionism. Eventually, the brilliant actor became best known for just being Tallulah Bankhead, daaarling. Even now, her “pure as the driven slush” persona overshadows her work.
Glenda Donovan plays the 63-year-old Bankhead in “Looped.” Donovan is a retired drama teacher who divides her time (and theatrical endeavors) between Key West and Newburyport, Massachusetts. She is active with the Fringe Board, adjudicates new plays for two festivals in the Boston area, and is an experienced actor and director.
Ray West plays Danny, Tallulah’s theatrical foil in “Looped.” Ray is well known in Key West as a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter. Less known is that West was a theater major in college. Almost 30 years later, Key West has recently given him the opportunity to return to the stage as an actor. Jim Argoudelis rounds out the show’s cast as the studio sound engineer and this show marks his acting debut.
Tickets are $35 and $50 and can be purchased by calling 305-731-0581 or online at http://www.fringetheater.org.
On Thursday, March 31, Short Stories by Tennessee Williams will be presented.
“Conch Republic — The Musical” will be performed during Conch Republic Independence Days, Tuesday through Saturday, April 19-24.
“More Key West Characters” will complete the season and be staged from Wednesday through Saturday, May 18-21.
Fringe Theater’s COVID protocol requires masks.
For information, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or call 305-731-0581.
The Key West Armory is located at 600 White St.