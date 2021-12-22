Fringe opens 'Diva! Live from Hell'

Fringe Theater will open the wickedly funny one-man show “Diva! Live from Hell” on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Key West Armory.
This cabaret-style musical, written by S.P. Monahan and Alexander Sage Oyen, is a fast-paced story of the rise and fall of Desmond Channing, theater-major-gone-bad.
If you’ve had enough of the jolly old man in the red suit, make plans to visit the domain of the other guy in the red suit! “Diva!” is the perfect antidote to too much goodwill. It is clever, outrageous, and deliciously mean-spirited.
“I loved the demented comedy of the show, and it’s premise intrigued me” says the play’s director and Fringe’s Managing Artistic Director, Rebecca Tomlinson. “The show is about being condemned to the same story line until you figure out what you’re doing wrong. I think most of us can relate to that! The question is can Desmond find his redemption?”
The musical tells the coming-of-age tale of Desmond Channing, the drama club president whose high school stardom is unprecedented until the handsome and talented Evan Harris transfers in from New York City. What’s a drama queen to do?
Zach Franchini plays the role of Desmond Channing in his main stage show debut. Franchini was a Business Administration major at UT Austin and a former business consultant. “My partner worked with the Fringe, and I thought that sounded like fun. So, during lockdown, I started sending in video monologues for Fringe Fridays. And one day Rebecca called me and said “Let’s do a show!’”
Roberta Jacyshyn is the show’s pianist and music director. Rounding out the show’s supporting ensemble is Wende Shoer, Hell’s stage manager.
“Diva! Live from Hell” will run through Saturday, Jan. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7. Tickets are $35 and $50 in advance. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.fringetheater.org or by calling 305-731-0581.
Fringe Theater’s COVID protocol requires masks.
Other shows coming up on the Fringe schedule include August Wilson’s “How I Learned What I Learned,” which will have a brief run from Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 8-12.
“Looped” will be staged from Tuesday, March 15, through Saturday, March 26.
On Thursday, March 31, Short Stories by Tennessee Williams will be presented.
One-minute monologue video auditions for “Conch Republic — The Musical” are being accepted until Monday, Nov. 15, at info@fringetheater.org. The show will be presented during Conch Republic Independence Days, Tuesday through Saturday, April 19-24.
“More Key West Characters” will complete the season and be staged from Wednesday through Saturday, May 18-21.
For information, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or call 305-731-0581.
The Key West Armory is located at 600 White St. For information, email info@fringetheater.org.