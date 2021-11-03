G. Love to headline free concert

G. Love will be the headliner at the opening event at the newly renovated Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello on Thursday, Nov. 4, hosted by the Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects.
The free concert event stars the hip-hop blues singer and guitarist Garrett Dutton, known to most as G. Love, founder and front-man of the band G. Love and Special Sauce. Skate rock musician Chuck Treece will join Dutton on stage, with the two playing from his 27-year genre-bending catalogue of music, including his 2019 Grammy Nominated album, “The Juice,” which Dutton defines as “a rallying cry for empathy and unity.”
The public evening celebration will be preceded by a private ribbon-cutting ceremony being held to mark the end of a drainage and water mitigation project supporting the preservation of the Civil War era fort.
Parade Ground gates open 5 p.m., with an opening performance by local musician Cayman Smith-Martin at 6 p.m. Admission is free with Monroe County ID; $20 for non-locals. All concertgoers, whether free or paid, must preregister by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at http://www.coastisclearfest.com.
All adult attendees must register separately, and each registered adult may add up to five children to their registration. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Food and beverages will be available for sale. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Dogs and coolers are not permitted.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed, including a cap on preregistrations and ticket sales. The event will take place rain or shine. Limited parking is available; bicycling encouraged.
Fort East Martello is located at 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.