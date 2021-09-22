The original “American Bandstand” was in Philadelphia, and Gary Hempsey’s older sister took him along to listen to the music. Gary was 13 when Woodstock happened. He loved the music and began playing the guitar and taking lessons in Center City, Philadelphia. At 17, he started playing in local bands. He moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco, and then to Las Vegas. Hempsey had a routine of playing a mixture of original music and covers. He later toured with a Grateful Dead tribute band.
Gary said, “In the early ‘70s, all the compasses pointed west to California for a couple of years. I followed it.” His first gig in San Francisco was at the Red Victorian Hotel, located in the Haight Ashbury district. It was a pure hippie gig with acoustic music, including beat poet Allen Cohen, publisher of the Oracle, a local Haight underground newspaper.
Hempsey had heard about Key West all his life and finally came here in 1996. His first gig was for Richard Hatch at Blue Heaven. Gary was nervous because he did not know any Jimmy Buffett songs. One of his first requests came from a lady who wanted him to sing “Lather,” an obscure Jefferson Airplane song — no problem! Later, Richard asked if he knew any Pink Floyd. Gary could easily perform an entire Pink Floyd album. He was a big hit. However, he did later learn to play Buffett’s “Blue Heaven Rendezvous.”
Gary was in town for six weeks when Mary Spear asked him if he could play bass guitar. Hempsey asked her what type of music, and she said her friends played mostly Grateful Dead music. He smiled and said, “sure.”
For several years, there was a concerted effort to paint the hippie movement as a bunch of misguided, acid-dropping, unpatriotic and dirty group of kids. The counterculture hippies of the 1960s and ‘70s were about cultural change, protest and, most of all, song. Their philosophy was about peace, non-violent political change, protecting the environment and amazing music. Terms like “Flower Power” and “Make Love Not War” became part of the counterculture. Earth Day was practically invented by the hippie movement after the polluted Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland, Ohio caught on fire. Today, salmon swim up the Cuyahoga to spawn.
Hempsey gathered a group of fellow travelers of the mystical music journey of his favorite era and formed That Hippie Band with Terry Wetmore, Tom Conger, Will Hoppey, Pete Jarvis and Russ Scavelli, as well as a young Emily Springsteen. All the band members had longish hairstyles and could play every song anyone could remember from the ‘60s. They frequently played at Schooner Wharf. Originally, the band had a different name, but every time Gary would meet a fan, they would ask, “When are you playing with that old hippie band again?” so the fans named the band.
That Hippie Band has performed three of the last four Earth Day Celebrations — in 2018 and 2019 at the Key West Theater and in 2021 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. There is no more appropriate place on earth to celebrate Earth Day than Key West.
The unique talent of the band was the way they could effortlessly cover songs from so many diverse hippie-era bands. Most tribute bands focus on one group. That Hippie Band would cover, in a set, a dozen different songs from a dozen bands and perform them all incredibly well. They easily cover Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills & Nash, Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Iron Butterfly and were last working on Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride.”
To Gary, music is a celebration not a competition. Many of his favorite musicians are not “Juilliard-trained,” but they have a gift and are entertainers who make you want to be in their presence.
Fellow Hippie Band member Jarvis said it best: “It’s what I call the ‘Hippie Doctrine,’ which is: If one could mix all these ingredients in a bowl — the optimism of the ‘60s-’70s peace and love movement, some stardust from the age of Aquarius, Jerry Garcia’s beatific smile and twinkled eyes, the gentle serenity of a calm sea, the melodious song of the evening bird, you will find a genuine belief that there’s still hope for mankind.”