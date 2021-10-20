Key West Burlesque favorites Moana Amour, Scarlett Jai and Takis Tequila play a few Potterverse favorites including Hermione, Ginny, and Sirius. Special guest stars Franki Markstone and drag king Kevin Dixxxon add their personal performance flair as Ron and Harry, while death eaters and death-defying dark arts acts are performed by Kelly Goss and Taylor Tarn.
Ready your wands and study your spells! It’s time to enter the wizarding world of ‘Harriet Potter and the Enchanted Tassel: A Burlesque Parody,’ at the Key West Theater, Tuesday to Friday, Oct. 26-29.
For the past eight years, Key West Burlesque’s productions have been a big part of the Fantasy Fest schedule and the company is thrilled to be back again this year, performing four nights at the Key West Theater, Tuesday to Friday, Oct. 26-29.
Ready your wands and study your spells! It’s time to enter the wizarding world of “Harriet Potter and the Enchanted Tassel: A Burlesque Parody.” Whether you’re Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin, Key West Burlesque’s first show of the season is sure to have you on the edge of your Nimbus 2000.
If you’re new to burlesque, expect to see much more than a variety show with a series of bare-it-all strip teases. This troupe is unlike any other in the country, offering full theatrical productions and parodies of well-known material including wildly-creative interpretations of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Star Wars,” and “Peter Pan.” With costuming, sets, and choreography, the shows offer a full scope of entertainers that command your attention with or without a birthday suit.
This October, join Harry’s long-lost Auntie Harriet Potter, played by drag sensation Beniva Fruitville, as the famed Hogwarts houses compete in a bodacious battle for a magical enchanted tassel.
