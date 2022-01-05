Junction Trio opens Impromptu season

The Junction Trio is composed of violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist and composer Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. They will start the Impromptu Classical Concerts season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The debut local performance of Canadian musicians Junction Trio will start Impromptu Classical Concerts season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St.
The ensemble is composed of violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist and composer Conrad Tao, and cellist Jay Campbell. All three members are recipients of the Avery Fischer Career Grant.
A critique at the Boston Globe raved that “Watching the trio perform, one really couldn’t tell who was happier to be there — the rapt audience or the musicians who threw themselves into repertoire they clearly love ... These three are onto something special.”
Violinist Jackiw has been called one of his generation’s most significant artists, hailed for playing with “uncommon musical substance” that is “striking for its intelligence and sensitivity” by the Boston Globe. He has appeared as soloist with the Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco symphony orchestras.
Pianist and composer Tao is considered a musician of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision,” by the New York Times; “A thoughtful and mature composer,” by NPR; and “ferociously talented,” by Time Out in New York.
Tao, a former violinist, was named a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist in 2018. His career as a composer has won him eight consecutive ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Awards.
Cellist Campbell, whose performances have been called “electrifying,” by the New York Times; and “gentle, poignant, and deeply moving,” by the Washington Post, holds the distinction of being the only musician ever to receive two Avery Fisher Career Grants.
He is recognized for approaching both old and new works with the same curiosity and probing commitment, and has premiered nearly 100 new compositions to date.
Junction Trio will perform “Passing Through, Staying Put,” by Christopher Trapani; and “Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano,” by Charles Ives.
Following an intermission, the trio will return to perform “Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major,” by Johannes Brahms.
Admission is $20 at the door. Students will be admitted free. Because of the ongoing pandemic, facial masks are required and will be provided free. All planning to attend are requested to be COVID vaccinated and symptom free.