Fans of beers and ales can sample about 150 of them while also discovering the flavors of the continental United States’ southernmost island, during a festival “brewed” especially for Labor Day weekend visitors.
The 10th annual Key West BrewFest is set for Thursday through Monday, Sept. 2-6. Activities “on tap” include brew-focused dinners, pool parties and brunches, the lavish Key West BrewFest Tasting Festival on the beach and other enticements for thirsty attendees.
The event is presented by the Key West Sunrise Rotary Club of the Conch Republic and hosted by the Southernmost Beach Resort. It benefits Rotary charitable initiatives.
Featured beers range from intriguingly named offerings such as Funky Buddha, Holy Mackerel, Monk in the Trunk and Andygator to local favorites from the Florida Keys Brewing Co., Waterfront Brewery, Island Brewing and Islamorada Beer Co. among others.
“Key West BrewFest is now in its 10th year as a celebration of the many types of beer from all over the world, the state of Florida and the Florida Keys,” said Brad Lutz, who coordinates the festival for the Sunrise Rotary Club. “This year as in the past, we’re particularly proud to share some of the unique brews produced here in the island chain with our visitors.”
The undisputed festival highlight is Saturday’s BrewFest Tasting Festival. Featuring some 150 beers from leading, boutique and small-batch breweries around the world, the tasting extravaganza is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Key West’s South Beach, 1405 Duval St.
While enjoying the afternoon on the Atlantic Ocean beach, attendees can stroll from booth to booth, trying to determine their favorites as they sample beers, lagers and ales including hemp ale.
Admission to the tasting festival is $40 per person. However, beer aficionados can choose to pay $100 per person in advance for early admission to a VIP tasting from 3 to 5 p.m. with appetizers from the Southernmost Beach Cafe.
Other festival events include pool parties at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St., and the Perry Key Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road; and multicourse dinners with beer pairings at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St., and at Matt’s Stock Island Kitchen at the Perry.