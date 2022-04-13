Songwriters behind some of America’s biggest country hits are scheduled to perform during the annual Key West Songwriters Festival presented by BMI.
An annual tradition that brings together music lovers and more than 130 music makers, the festival will take place in venues across the island Wednesday through Sunday, May 4-8.
Chris Young will headline a show at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Friday, May 6. On Saturday, May 7, will feature a free block party featuring BMLG recording artist Riley Green. Big Loud recording artist Ernest will open the festival Wednesday, May 4, at a kickoff party at the Ocean Key Resort’s Sunset Pier.
This year’s confirmed performers include Hall of Fame songwriters Liz Rose, BMI Country icon Dean Dillon, Jeffrey Steele, Craig Wiseman, Kostas, and Texas legend Jack Ingram.
Since 1997, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and BMI have brought Music Row to Duval Street and beyond, creating a unique environment where industry professionals, songwriters, locals, and tourists can experience the best of Nashville in the most intimate of venues.
Over the years, this festival has become a breeding ground for new talent and has become one of the most sought-after invites within the Nashville songwriting community. Notable Key West Songwriter Festival alumni include Kacey Musgraves, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Cole Swindell.
Fans can choose from more than 50 shows at venues across the island including Key West bars and restaurants, waterfront resorts, boutique inns, intimate theaters and more.
More than 30 performances are free including multiple offerings at the festival headquarters, the Rams Head Southernmost Bar and Restaurant.
Ticketed shows for the festival will include theater shows at the San Carlos Institute, the Tropic Cinema, the Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West. Each show features songwriters in the round, playing their hits and sharing stories behind their biggest songs.
Proceeds from the Key West Songwriters Festival will benefit the BMI Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the creation, performance and study of music through awards, scholarships, grants and commissions.