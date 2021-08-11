Key West will celebrate its favorite crustacean at the 24th annual Lobsterfest, Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-15.
The event salutes Florida’s clawless lobster at the start of the Keys lobster season, which runs from Aug. 6 through March 31.
Festival highlights include a number of events where fans can sample the Keys’ spiny lobster, known for its succulent and tender meat, served in ways ranging from grilled with hot melted butter to chilled in savory salads.
The flavorful food festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when lobster aficionados can gather for a traditional lobster boil at the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St. As well as lobster, the menu will jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob and redskin potatoes. Live entertainment and libation specials are to round out the evening’s action. Space is limited and reservations are required.
Fans can get into the swim of things at a themed pool party with lobster food and drink specials from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Havana Cabana Resort, 3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
A Friday night Duval Pub Crawl will feature stops at establishments in Key West’s popular downtown and harbor areas and benefits Key West High School’s scholarship fund.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the festival’s main course is the Lobsterfest Street Fair in the 100 through 500 blocks of Duval Street. From noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, seafood fans can sample lobster specialties prepared by chefs from 16 local restaurants and bars.
A free outdoor concert is slated from 1 to 10:30 p.m. with regional entertainers including Key West’s Durtbags performing from a stage at the intersection of Duval and Greene streets. Other street fair attractions include art, crafts and wares from on-site vendors.
Lobsterfest ends Sunday after a lobster brunch at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, 301 Whitehead St. Reservations are required.