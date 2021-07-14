The Schooner Wharf Bar will be the scene of discussions of Spanish galleons, treasure hunting ships, golden discoveries and priceless memories of the man who made it all happen during the Mel Fisher celebration at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.
The public is invited to the celebration of Key West’s golden dream weaver and to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the finding of the Atocha mother lode with a reunion of the Golden Crew members.
The Atocha divers, Magruder crew, current and past salvors and members of the Fisher family will be present to share tales of high-seas and high-stakes adventures.
At 6:45 p.m., the family will present the “2021 Mel Fisher Lifetime Achievement Award.”
An online silent auction features more than $20,000 in merchandise and treasure. Proceeds will benefit Wesley House Family Services and the Michael Abt Jr. Have a Heart Foundation.
For auction information, visit https://www.melfisher.com/MOBILE/site/MelFisherDays.html
For information about the event, visit https://www.schoonerwharf.com/21melfisher.htm
The Schooner Wharf Bar is located at 202 William St.