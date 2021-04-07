Lucinda Williams, Blackberry Smoke, the Randy Rogers Band, Shovels & Rope, Pat Green and other celebrated musicians from the Americana and “Red Dirt” genres are slated to perform during Key West’s Mile 0 Fest, scheduled Tuesday through Saturday, April 27 through May 1.
The fourth annual festival is expected to draw more than 60 performers, all representing the musical styles that blend elements of rock, country and the American roots tradition. The event is named for Key West’s geographical location at the beginning of U.S. Highway 1, which is marked with a green “Mile 0” sign.
Attendees can enjoy five days of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park, located at 35 E. Quay Road. Intimate acoustic jams and songwriter swaps at other island locations are to round out the offerings.
The musical lineup features groups and bands ranging from emerging artists to critically acclaimed Americana and “Red Dirt” stars. As well as the headliners already listed, performers include Ray Wylie Hubbard, Roger Creager, Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen and other notables.
While enjoying the stellar musicianship, audiences must abide by current coronavirus safety regulations including mandatory masking and social distancing. Festival organizers have limited attendance capacity to ensure that appropriate social distance can be maintained at the amphitheater and other venues.
Music lovers can purchase single-day festival passes at http://www.mile0fest.com. Allowing entry to that day’s offerings, the passes are priced at $139 per person. A limited number of five-day passes are available for $499 per person.
For festival information and schedule, visit http://www.mile0fest.com