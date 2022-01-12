ANDY’S CABANA

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

BLUE HEAVEN

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday

B.O.’s FISH WAGON

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday

BOONDOCKS

  • Rockin’ Randy - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Lara Thurston - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Lady A Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

THE BULL

  • Gerd Rube - 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Friday, Sunday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Rok Island Fest - Noon Friday through Monday, 7 p.m. Saturday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Terri White & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Grass is Dead - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • The Resolvers - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore’s Tom Petty Tribute - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Tuesday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Ben Balmer Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday
  • Ross Brown - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Tuesday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Keith Franx - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mike Veal Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Judy Collins - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Nick Norman, Kristen McNamara - 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle - 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Coffee Butler & Friends - 8 p.m. Monday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Adrienne Z - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENTS LAWN

  • Nick Norman, Caffeine Carl, Joey Marchiano, Kristen McNamara - 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Tony Novelly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • A.J. Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Homebred Band with Dave Richardson - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • M80 - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hemsley - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Sheldon Benton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Michelle Dravis - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Monday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Jered Schleicher - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Izzy Zaidman - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mike Nash - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Rok Island Fest - Noon Friday through Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Ron DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Just George - 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
  • Sharese - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Novelly - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Majorie Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Keeth - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday