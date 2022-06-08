BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Dan Harvey - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • House of Trouble - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Marshall Morlock - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Ellie - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Mary Spear & Ellie - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Mary Spear - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

GREEN PARROT

  • Glass Cats - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Lance Taylor & the Accidentals - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Trae Pierce & the T Stone Band - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Andy Westcott Duo - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Jerico - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Aaron Hudgins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Royal South - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Monday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • Karen Heins - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joe Dallas - 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Greg James - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 7 :30 p.m. Friday
  • Ericson Holt - 9 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith Nightcap - 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Bob Boyd & Friends - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Larry Smith Sunday Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Andy Westcott Band - 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Nightbreakers - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jerico - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Andy Westcott Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Sherese Overfield - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Reggae Lou - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nina Newton - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
  • Crazy Dave & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Teralynn Fister - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Glass Cats Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday; 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday

USCGC INGHAM

  • Mango Tree Troubadours - 7 p.m. Friday