BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • RB Tolar - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Dan Harvey, Greg Smith - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Emily Springsteen - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • John Hobbins - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Jodyrae Campbell & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Yarn - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Empire Strikes Brass - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Lance Taylor and the Accidentals - 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Glass Cats - 5:30 p.m. Sunday

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Micah - 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Marjory Lee - 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kristin McNamara - 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Andy Wescott - 7 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Heather Vidal - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Randy McAllister Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Royal South - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Myles Mancuso - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Monday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Larry Smith - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Nick Norman, Caffeine Carl - 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Andrew Gordon - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

THE REACH

  • Craig Jolly - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 1 to 4 p.m. Monday

SALTY FROG

  • Craig Jolly - 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • The Swerves - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jeff Clark - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin  - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D & Friends - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • #NoFilter - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • John William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Nina Newton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Cameron Francis - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; noon to 3 p.m.Sunday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Jered Schleicher — Pillow Weight - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Kiara Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley, Marjory Lee - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Seth Kessel & Friends - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday through Monday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

SUGARLOAF KEY KOA

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SUNSET TIKI BAR at the GALLEON HOTEL

  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Sunset Lounge
  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday