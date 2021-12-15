BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • John Bartus - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Lady A Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Beatle Band - 5:30 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • The Floating Brains - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday
  • Tand - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Alex Anthony - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Reggie Sullivan Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Randy McCalister - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Tommy Prine - 8 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Christine Cordone Smith - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Joal Rush - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Joshua Southwick - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Coconut Koalas - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Reed - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • A.J. Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Andy Westcott - 6:45 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday
  • Kurt Stevens - 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • The Way Outs - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Saturday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Jered Schleicher — Pillow Weight - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Claire Finley - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • KC Johns - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

STONE SOUP GALLERY

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday 
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • David Dow - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Just George - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Marjorie Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday