BOONDOCKS

  • Jonathan Williams - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • R.B. Tolar - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy & Friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday

THE BULL

  • Gerd Rube - 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

GREEN PARROT

  • Larry Baeder Trio - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • The Resolvers - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey - 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Baeder Group - 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 4:30 to 8:30 Thursday, Friday
  • Ben Balmer - 9 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 Saturday
  • Aaron Hudkins - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Matthew Curry - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Passafire with of Good Nature - 8 p.m. Sunday

LA TRATTORIA OCEANSIDE

  • SPCA Fundraiser Alfonse - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Larry Smith - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Bobby Enloe - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday 
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Raven Cooper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, Monday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday 
  • Randy Stindt Project - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Dan Harvey Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kevin Miller’s Smashed - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Monday
  • Peter and the Pumpkin Eaters - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Micah Reed - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Oskar & Julia - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kristen McNamara - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday though Sunday; 2 p.m. Monday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday
  • Trenton Chandler - 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday;1 to 4 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday