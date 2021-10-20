Sorry, an error occurred.
Renee Breslin appears at the Sidebar from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Alfonse appears at Two Friends Patio from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Homebred Band will perform at the Schooner Wharf Bar on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Joe the Show will appear at the Schooner Wharf Bar from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Monday.