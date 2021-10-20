BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • R. B. Toblar - 6 to 10 Thursday
  • Andy Westcott - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Ty Thruman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy & Friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday 
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Mojito - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Albert Castiglia - 5:30, 9 p.m. Friday; 5:30, 10 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Jase & Ranchers - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Adam Lufkin - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday; 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Dan Harvey Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Reggie Sullivan Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KIKI’S SAND BAR

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

LIGHTHOUSE GRILL at FARO BLANCO RESORT

  • Adrienne Z - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

MANGOES

  • Eric Paul Levy - 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday

MATT’S STOCK ISLAND KITCHEN at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OCEANS EDGE RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Raven Cooper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Wavy Dave - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; 1 to 4 p.m. Monday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Read - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:45 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Homebred Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Whiskey Kiss - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Cayo Ritmo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gerd Rube, Sandra Lee - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mateo Jampol - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kristen McNamara - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Monday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Trenton Chandler - 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Emma Zink - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

TAVERN ‘N’ Town

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Andrew Gordon - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjory Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Craig Jolly - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - 7 to 10 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Chris Thomas - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIRGILIO’S

  • Adrienne Z Band - 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday

VIVA AGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 to 2 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 8 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday