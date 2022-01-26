ANDY'S CABANA

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

BLUE HEAVEN

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday

B.O.’s FISH WAGON

  • Barry Cuda and the Sharks - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday

BOONDOCKS

  • Mike Oregano - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Brian Ashley Jones - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Lara Thurston - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Lady A Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Spanish Fly Music Festival - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Mile 0 Fest - Wednesday through Saturday

ELLA’S COTTAGES COURTYARD

  • Concert by Candlelight - 8 p.m. Friday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Keystone Breakers - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Damon Fowler - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HALO

  • Micah Reed - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Sharese Nicole - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Kristen McNamara - 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday

HOGFISH

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Tuesday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • The 5 O’clock Somewhere Show - 8 p.m. Saturday
  • The Iggies: Key West Music Awards - 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Carl Palmer - 8 p.m. Monday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Harriet Riendeau - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Tony Novelly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Andrew Burleson - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Paul Cotton Celebration - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • A.J. Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Happy Dog Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Raven Cooper - Noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Broadcast90 - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Adrienne Z - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Sheldon Benton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Mike Mannarino - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Mile 0 Festival - 11 a.m. Wednesday though Saturday
  • Nashville Women Songwriters - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Massacoustics - 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Erika Sunshine Lee - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS THEATRE

  • The Choir of Man - 8 p.m. Thursday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VILLAGE SQUARE AT THE TRADING POST

  • Concert by Candlelight - 8 p.m. Saturday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday