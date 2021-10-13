BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • R. B. Toblar - 6 to 10 Thursday
  • Jonathan Williams - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Ty Thruman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy & Friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Myles Mancuso - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Trae Pierce & the T Stone Band - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore, Vince Bergame & The Wilde Awake - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Two Legged Dog: Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday; 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Jase & Ranchers - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

KIKI’S SAND BAR

  • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

MARGARITAVILLE

  • Chris Thomas - 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

MATT’S STOCK ISLAND KITCHEN at PERRY HOTEL

  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

 

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Adrienne Z - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Coconut Koalas - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Wavy Dave - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Dave Richards - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

 

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown Trio - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Dave Richards - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; 1 to 4 p.m. Monday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Rock House - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mateo Jampol - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kristen McNamara - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Trenton Chandler - 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjory Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday 
  • Micah Read - 7 to 10 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Chris Thomas - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Andrew Gordon - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA AGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 to 2 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 8 p.m. Monday
  • Erik Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday