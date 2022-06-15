BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mark Larkins - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Marshall Morlock - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Ellie - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Mary Spear & Ellie - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Mary Spear - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

GREEN PARROT

  • The New Key West Soul Party - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Lance Taylor & the Accidentals - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore & Wilde Awake - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday
  • Marshall Morlock - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Royal South - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Heather Vidal - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Alex Anthony - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Jason Lamson - 8 p.m. Saturday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • Karen Heins - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joe Dallas - 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Bob Boyd Sr. - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 7 :30 p.m. Friday
  • Ericson Holt - 9 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith Nightcap - 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Larry Smith Sunday Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Livestock on the Rock
  • Jerico - 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Gabriel Wright - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Mark King - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Hollow Decks - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Jerico - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Reggae Lou and the Kind Budz - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Reggae Lou - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nina Newton - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • RYNO & Rodney - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday through June 23
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday through Monday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Glass Cats Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Monday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday