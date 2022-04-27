BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Emily Springsteen - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • RB Tolar - Noon to 3 p.m.
  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • John Hobbins - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Peter Diamond & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukukele Night
  • Special Guest Uncle Russ - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Miami Afro Roots Festival: Cortadito with Tomas Diaz - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Guerra Grooves - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • The Beatle Band - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Brian Gordon - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Kristin McNamara - 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Andy Wescott - 7 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Alex Anthony - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Jeff Clark Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Aaron Hudkins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Kids Helping Kids Concert - 5 p.m. Sunday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Randy Roberts - 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Mary Spear - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Andrew Gordon - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Craig Jolly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday‘
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

SALTY FROG

  • Craig Jolly - 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Mark King Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D & Friends - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • What’s Next - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Jerico - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • John William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sheldon Benton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Jared Schleicher — Pillow Weight - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Marjory Lee - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Adrienne Z  -6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Ryan Doyle - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday