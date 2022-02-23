BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Lara Thurston - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Terry Cassidy’s Island Grass Music Festival - 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

FORT EAST MARTELLO

  • Matt Grundy - 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Donovan Frankenreiter - 7 p.m. Sunday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spear  -5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Tuesday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Libby York & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Jeff Clark - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Piper Road Spring Band - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Xperimento  -5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Kim Jade & the Good Thing with Matt Backer, Randy Stindt - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Xperimento - 5:30 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Andy Wescott Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Royal South - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday
  • Lamont Landers - 9 p.m. Monday

KEY WEST ARTISAN MARKET

  • The Shanty Hounds - 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Scott Kirby, James Kirby
  • Backstage Listening Room - 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Rodney Crowell - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Baltimore, Jeff Clark - 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Bromberg Quintet - 8 p.m. Friday
  • Nick Norman, Finnegan Bell - 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Jim Breuer - 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday

OCEAN KEY SUNSET PIER

  • Bell Jampol with Zack Lovering, Mark King, Evan Valentine - 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Dora Gholson, Larry Baeder - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENTS LAWN

  • Nick Norman, Finngan Bell, Marjory Lee - 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

THE REACH

  • Craig Jolly - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • A.J. Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Jeff Clark Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Island Time Duo - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Lima Bean Riot - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jonathan Williams Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Mike Mannarino - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Michelle Dravis - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Day - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence and Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Erica Sunshine Lee - 11 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Ryan Doyle - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 1 p.m. Friday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday
  • Key West Music Festival - 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Monday
  • Keith Kessel & Friends - 5 p.m. Monday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday



TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday



TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday;7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday