COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Chris Young - 7 p.m. Friday

CONCH TOWN LOUNGE

  • Al “Sinatra” Romano - 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • John Hobbins - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Cayman Smith-Martin & Friends - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday soundcheck
  • Key West Songwriters - 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Glass Cats - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Key West Songwriters
  • Dylan Altman Band - 5:30 p.m. Friday
  • Key West Songwriters - 10 p.m. Friday
  • Bryce & Friends
  • Key West Songwriters - 11:30 p.m. Friday
  • Dylan Altman & Friends - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzano

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Songwriters Festival
  • Kurt Stevens - 4 to 6 p.m. Friday
  • Zack Loverling - 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Marjory Lee - 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kristin McNamara - 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Andy Wescott - 7 p.m. Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Songwriters Festival Wednesday
    • Adam James, Emily Shackleton, Rissi Palmer, Emily Landis, Ryan Beaver, Benjy Davis, Clint Daniels, Ronnie Bowman, Keith Gattis - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Songwriters’ Bloody Mary Bash
    • Laci Kaye Booth, Cassidy Daniels, Jason Nix, Cliff Cody - 9 a.m. Thursday
  • Songwriters’ Texas Roadhouse
    • Josh Grider, Gunnar Latham, Ronnie Bowman, Jake Worthington, Jon Randall, Bruce Robison, Jessi Alexander - 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Songwriters’ Bloody Mary Bash - 9 a.m. Friday
  • Songwriters’ Friday
    • Trent Tomlinson, Will Weatherly, Devin Dawson, Chuck Cannon, Tommy Simms, Chris Tompkins, Craig Wiseman & Ernest - 5 p.m. Friday
  • Songwriters’ Saturday
    • Steve Cropper, Robert Randolph, Tommy Sims, Dylan Altman Band, Keith Gattis, Bruce Robison - 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Songwriters’ Sunday
    • Nick Norman, Lewis Brice, Adam Wood - 7 p.m. Sunday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Randy Roberts - 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Friday, Tuesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Adrienne Z - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Key West Songwriters
    • Nick Norman, Adam Wood, Nick Walker, Kostas, Ronnie Bowman, Evan Stevens, Dean Dillion, Scotty Emerick - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
    • Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver, Mackenzie Carpenter, Joey Hyde, Ben Johnson, John Byron - 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Slack Tide Songwriters Festival - 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Aaron Blumer - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Key West Songwriters Festival - 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Craig Jolly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

SALTY FROG

  • Craig Jolly - 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Songwriters Showcase - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday
  • Cayo Ritmo - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Slacktide - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • John Solinsky - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D & Friends - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Stereo FM - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • Pete & John - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Key West Songwriters Festival - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Cameron Francis - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Paulina Jayne - 7 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Marjory Lee - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

SUNSET TIKI BAR at the GALLEON HOTEL

  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 Thursday

SUNSET PIER at OCEAN KEY RESORT

  • Chris Thomas, Vince Bergamo - 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday

VIRGILIO’S

  • Chris Thomas, Skipper Kripitz, Vince Bergamo - 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday