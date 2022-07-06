BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Alfonse - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • House of Trouble - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spear - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukulele Night
  • Bobby Howard, Wavy Dave and Bubba Low Note - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Reggae Lou & the Kind Budz - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Damon Fowler - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 Sunday soundcheck
  • Claire Finley, Jason Lamson - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Aaron Hudgins - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Baltimore - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Matthew Curry Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Glass Cats - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Kristopher James - 8 p.m. Friday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • Karen Heins - 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Carmen Rodriquez - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Malathi - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Bob Boyd - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Larry Smith Sunday Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • The Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Gabriel Wright - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mayday by Midnight - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Karri Daley - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Peter & the Pumpkin Eater - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Reggae Lou & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nina Newton - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Newsome - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Casey Clark Band - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11 :30 a.m. Sunday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday