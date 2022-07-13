BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Dan Harvey - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Storm Front - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

CASA MARINA

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spear - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Quartet de Petronia - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Eric Culberson Quartet - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Matthew Curry Duo - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Glass Cats - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Aaron Hudgins - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • KC Johns Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Oracle Blue - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Rolando Rojas: Caribe of Key West - 8 p.m. Saturday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Carmen Rodriquez Trio - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Peter Diamond & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Malathi - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Bob Boyd - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Larry Smith Sunday Showcase with Rick Boettger - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

OCEAN’S EDGE RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday

THE REACH HOTEL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

SALTY FROG

  • Eric Paul Levy - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • The Channing Lynn Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday
  • Glen Harmon Trio - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Lynn Channing Duo - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Dockside Darren - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jesse Wagner - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Groove 41 - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Brian Roberts & the Prime Movers - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Wescott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • David Dow - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Reggae Lou & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nina Newton - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joe the Show - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Branden Miller Trio - 5 p.m. Thursday through July 21
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday through Monday
  • Glass Cats - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tony Baltimore & Friends - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11 :30 a.m. Sunday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday