BLUE HEAVEN

  • Chris Thomas, Kenny Fradley, Hiram Garzaro - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Dan Harvey - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Dan Harvey, Greg Smith - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Cory Young - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Roger Jokela - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears, Elle - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Peter Diamond & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Lance Taylor & the Accidentals - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m.Sunday
  • Hopi & the Square Roots - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Suenalito - 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday soundcheck
  • Suenalo - 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Cayman Smith-Martin & Friends - 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Zach Lovering - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Marjory Lee - 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Jenny Lee - 7 p.m. Friday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Tony Baltimore - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Matthew Curry Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Chris Thomas, Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

ISLAMORADA FLORIDA KEYS BREWING COMPANY

  • Afro Roots Fest
  • Johnny Dread, Javier Garcia - 6 p.m. Saturday
  • Suenalo, Bad Apples Brass Band - 4 p.m. Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Pride Follies - 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Blues Festival - 8 p.m. Sunday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • Karen Heins - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Carmen Rodriguez - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Ericson Holt, Mick Kilgos - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith Nightcap - 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Claire Caplan Review - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Larry Smith Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith and Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

MARGARITAVILLE

  • Blackwater Sound - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 1 to 4 p.m. Monday

OCEAN’S EDGE RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • B-Man and Me-Shell - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Nick Norman, Lewis Brice, Jason Lamson - 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Coconut Koalas - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Andrew Gordon - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Craig Jolly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Andrew Burelson - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

THE REACH HOTEL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

SALTY FROG

  • Eric Paul Levy - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Gary Hempsey & Friends - Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Reach Out Trio - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • John Solinsky - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Klass Kings - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Monday
  • Jason Lamson Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Nina Newton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Shelton Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Seth Kessel - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday through Monday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Glass Cats - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

SUGARLOAF KEY KOA

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday

SUNSET TIKI BAR at the GALLEON HOTEL

  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST

  • Summer Serenade
  • Music Room Student Concert - 7 p.m. Monday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday; 8 to 11 a.m. Monday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday