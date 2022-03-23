BLUE HEAVEN

  • Chris Thomas, Kenny Fradley - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Wlliams - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Brian Ashley Jones - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

CONCH TOWN LOUNGE

  • Admiral Bill, Al “Sinatra” Romano - 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Libby York & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Red Elvises - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Colin Davis and Night People - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Claire Finley, Jason Lamson - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Micah - 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Marjory Lee - 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kristin McNamara - 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Karri Wolfe - 7 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
  • Andy Westcott - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Mike Veal Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Nick Walker - Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Jimmy Parish - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Reggie Sullivan Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Les Greene, Jonny Brenns - 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Scott Kirby, Davin James - Backstage Listening Room 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Jefferson Starship - 7 p.m. Monday
  • The Garcia Project - 8 p.m. Tuesday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Monday
  • Randy Roberts - 9 p.m. Friday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Sam Carlson - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

PERRY HOTEL EVENT LAWN

  • Les Greene and the Swayzees  - 8 to 10 p.m. Friday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

SALTY FROG

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stamper & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Wild Awake Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D & Friends - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • M80 - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Cameron Francis - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Seth Kassel & Friends  -1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; Sunday through March 31
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz  -9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

ST. PAUL’S CHURCH

  • Impromptu Classic Series
  • Canadian Brass - 4 p.m. Sunday

SUGARLOAF KOA

  • 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Sunset Lounge
  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS THEATRE

  • South Florida Symphony - 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday