BOONDOCKS

  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Scott Morlock - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Ty Thruman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy & Friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukulele Night - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Robert Albury with Fritz Sigler - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Andy Westcott’s Electrified Trio - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Baltimore, Vince Bergame & The Wilde Awake - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 Sunday soundcheck
  • Jason Lamson, Myles Mancuso - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Royal South - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Ross Brown Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Hammond - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Andy Wescott Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER BACKSTAGE LISTENING ROOM

  • Mishka - 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Hayward - 8 p.m. Sunday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Alfonse - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday

LOST BEACH at ISLAND FARM

  • Adrienne Z - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Ericson Holt - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Wavy Dave - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S

  • The Shanty Hounds - 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • John LaMere - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Klass Kings - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Claire Finley - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kristen McNamara - 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Trenton Chandler - 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday 
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjory Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Chris Thomas - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Read - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday