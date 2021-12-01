BLUE HEAVEN

  • Chris Thomas, Kenny Fradley - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m., 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Girls’ Night Out
  • Adrienne Z - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • The Colorado Jam Summit - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Suenalo Lite - 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday soundcheck
  • Suenalo - 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Coast is Clear - 1 to 4:30 p.m.; 5:30 soundcheck Sunday

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday

HYATT CENTRIC

  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Friends! a Musical Parody - 8 p.m. Friday
  • Wood Brothers with the Dead Tongues - 8 p.m. Saturday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

OCEANS EDGE RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Joe Lowe - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Raven Cooper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Coconut Koalas - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Keeth - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Micah Reed - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper, Jeff Clarke, Tony Baltimore, Marty Stonely - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • Jeff Clarke Duo - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Homebread Band - 6:45 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Raven Cooper Trio - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday; solo, noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Jason Dumm Band - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • Karri Daley - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday
  • Peter and the Pumpkin Eaters - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Ray Spence and Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Ryan Doyle - 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

STOCK ROCK CAFE

  • Lee Sharp - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjorie Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Keeth - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Keeth - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 to 2 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday