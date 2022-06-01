BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Randy Morrow, Jason Lamson - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Storm Front - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Marshall Morlock - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Rebelution with Steel Pulse, Denm and DJ Mackle - 5:30 Sunday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears, Elle - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukulele night - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Captain Buckles - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Andy Westcott Duo - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Captain Buckles - 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Brian Gordon - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Micah Read - 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Toad the Wet Sprocket - 8 p.m. Wednesday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Tuesday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • ”Lillian Baxter”
  • Fringe Theater - 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Joe Dallas - 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Channing & Company - 9 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith Nightcap - 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Bob Boyd & Friends - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Larry Smith Sunday Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith & Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Adrienne Z - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Nina Newton Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Gabriel Wright - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday
  • Jason Lamson Quartet - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Trailer Park Ninjas - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Reggae Lou - 8 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Nina Newton - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
  • Crazy Dave & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Dogwater - 1 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Teralynn Fister - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Glass Cats Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST VFW POST 3911

  • Alfonse - 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

SUGARLOAF KEY KOA

  • Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band - 7 to 10 p.m.

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday; 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday