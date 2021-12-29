BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wyatt Hurts - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Monday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Fat Mezz - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Trae Pierce - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday

HYATT CENTRIC

  • Craig Jolly - 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Lance Taylor - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

THE REACH

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 10 p.m. Friday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Coconut Koalas - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Joshua Southwick - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

SALTY FROG

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 6 yo 9 p.m. Monday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sushi Roll - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 8 p.m. to late Friday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
  • Dave Richards Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Raven Cooper - Noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Andy Westcott Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Juliano Brothers - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Gerd Rube, Sandra Lee - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Ray Spence and friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Tony Novelly - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Izzy Zaidman - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Sam Carlson - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Charlie Miller - 5 p.m. Wednesday;1 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Scott Kirby - 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday 
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Just George - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Christopher Alan Yates - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday