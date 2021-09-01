BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Michelle Dravis - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Kimmi Bitter Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • R.B. Tolar - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Terry Cassidy and friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday

EVENT LAWN PERRY HOTEL

  • Xperimento - 7 to 10 p.m. Friday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukulele Night - 8 p.m. Wednesday 
  • Andy Westcott’s Electrified Trio - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Legendary JCs - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; soundcheck 5:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HARD ROCK

  • Myles Mancuso - 6:30 Thursday
  • Rick Fusco - 7 p.m. Friday
  • David Warren - 6:30 p.m. Saturday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Carl Palmer - 8 p.m. Tuesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Kim Jade Fry - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Christopher Dean Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Christopher Dean - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • The Way Outs - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LeMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Micah Reed - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Trenton Chandler - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Thursday Monday, Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday; with band 9 p.m. Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday