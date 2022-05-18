BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Dan Harvey - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ty Thurman - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Jonathan Williams - Noon to 3 p.m.
  • Groove Knabs - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • John Hobbins - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ries Brothers - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Darcy Malone & the Tangle - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Lance Taylor and the Accidentals - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday

HALO at the SAINT HOTEL

  • Brian Gordan - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Kristina McNamara - 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Zach Lovering - 7 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Andy Westcott Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Tony Baltimore - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • The Matthew Curry Band - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

LITTLE ROOM JAZZ CLUB

  • Karen Heins - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joe Dallas - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Allicock - 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Skipper Kripitz - 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Francois Gehin & Company - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith Nightcap - 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Robert Albury - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith Showcase - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Larry Smith and Friends - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Michael Elliott Moon - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMSHEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese  - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Craig Jolly - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

SALTY FROG

  • Craig Jolly

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Dockside Darren & Friends - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Swerves Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • John Solinsky - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Jason Dumm - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Shelton Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Seth Kessel - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Borderline Bros. - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 1 p.m. Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Glass Cats - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

STONE SOUP

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday